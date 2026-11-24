Taiwan accuses China of 20,000 fake accounts and alleged funding
Taiwan just called out China for trying to mess with its upcoming local elections by creating about 20,000 fake social media accounts and allegedly accepting Chinese campaign funding.
The alert comes after a Taoyuan city council candidate and Taiwan People's Party candidate, Chou Hsiao-yun, was indicted for allegedly taking money from China and collecting photographs of Taiwanese citizens for Chinese operatives; those photos were used to create the fake accounts.
Shen Yu-chung warns of AI interference
According to Deputy Minister Shen Yu-chung, China's interference has gotten more high-tech:
He said China was "increasingly sophisticated with advancements in artificial intelligence" and that its interference extended to underground betting networks allegedly used to channel funds into elections.
Shen urged everyone to stay sharp: He urged Taiwanese citizens to take the threat of Chinese infiltration seriously.