Taiwan accuses China of pressuring Pakistan to block Taiwanese flights
World
Taiwan is pointing fingers at China for influencing Pakistan's sudden move to block Taiwanese flights from using its airspace.
This forced airlines like China Airlines and EVA Air to take longer routes to Europe, which Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi called a big hassle for travelers and a headache for global shipping.
Taiwan fears ban could spread
The ban is only temporary, set to last until winter ends, but Taiwan's worried it could catch on elsewhere.
Since Pakistan is tight with China (think big projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), Chen fears other countries might start blocking Taiwan too, making travel and international connections even tougher for the island.