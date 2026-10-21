Taiwan charges 5 over plot harming Huang after Xi jokes
World
Taiwan has charged five men with allegedly trying to harm comedian Huang Yi-hao after he made jokes about Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
The group was reportedly paid by someone from mainland China, and in September, two of them tried to run Huang over with a car, only stopping when he shouted.
Huang injured and GPS tracking alleged
Huang suffered a bruised pelvis, and it is alleged that the attackers used a GPS tracker to follow him before the incident.
This case has sparked worries about China targeting critics even in Taiwan, raising fresh questions about free speech and safety for those who speak out against Beijing.
Despite everything, Huang hasn't backed down from performing or voicing his opinions.