Taiwan confident US will keep selling weapons despite Xi-Trump meeting
Taiwan says it is confident the US will keep selling it weapons, despite Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting with President Trump in Washington.
Even though China wants these sales stopped, Taiwan points to steady support from both the US government and Congress for its right to defend itself.
A big $14 billion arms deal was paused after a Trump-Xi summit in May, but Taiwanese officials remain optimistic about future deals.
Taiwan accelerating arms purchases with US
Taiwan's defense ministry says it is working closely with the US to speed up new arms purchases.
The US does not officially recognize Taiwan but is still its main supplier and legally supports its defense.
To show it means business, Taiwan recently held live-fire drills with its Cheetah armored vehicles.
The island plans to boost defense spending above 3% of GDP by 2027 and aims for 5% by 2030, to keep up with rising pressure from China.