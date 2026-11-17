Tara gas missile attack in Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
A Panama-flagged LPG tanker, Tara Gas, carrying 24 Indian sailors, was targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, November 16, 2026.
Thankfully, all 25 crew members are safe, and the attack set off a fire in the engine room and left the ship disabled.
Another tanker attacked near Mina Saqr
Just days earlier, another tanker with Indian sailors was attacked near Mina Saqr.
These back-to-back incidents highlight growing safety concerns for ships and especially for Indian seafarers traveling through this crucial global energy route.