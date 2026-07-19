Influencer brothers Andrew, Tristan Tate arrested in US
What's the story
Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on Saturday. The arrest was made by the United States Marshals Service on a sealed warrant. This comes after British authorities sought their extradition over allegations of rape and sex trafficking between 2010 and 2017. The Tates, who hold dual US-British citizenship, moved to Romania in 2016, where they were previously arrested in 2022 on similar charges but denied the allegations.
Court appearance
Charges in UK accuse Tates of abusing women
The Tate brothers are likely to be produced in a Miami federal court early next week.
The charges in the United Kingdom accuse them of abusing women in an area north of London, where they grew up.
Their lawyer, Joseph McBride, has called these new charges "filth and slander" aimed at derailing defamation lawsuits filed by the brothers in the US.
Online influence
Controversial statements and social media presence of Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate first gained fame as a contestant on the UK reality show "Big Brother" in 2016, but was removed after a video surfaced showing him allegedly assaulting a woman.
He has over 10 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) but has been banned from YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for violating hate speech guidelines.
His most controversial statements include blaming women for sexual assaults and making graphic threats against women.
Denial
Brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing
Despite the serious allegations, the Tate brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing. They claim their violent and misogynistic statements were either taken out of context or meant as jokes.
McBride is confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts what he calls "egregious abuse" of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will be acquitted.