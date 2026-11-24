Tea factory dumps untreated waste turning Rize stream bright red
A stream in Rize, Turkey, suddenly turned bright red after a tea factory dumped untreated waste into the water on November 21, 2026.
Locals were quick to record videos of the red water, worried about what this meant for their community and the environment, especially since the stream eventually drains into the Black Sea.
Tea factory fined, water samples collected
After residents spoke up, officials identified the tea factory as the source and fined it under environmental laws.
Water samples were collected for further examination.
The incident has sparked bigger conversations about how industrial waste is managed in Turkey and what needs to change to protect both people and nature.