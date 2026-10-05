Teen arrested in Marseille for homemade flamethrower attack on woman
A 15-year-old was arrested in Marseille after attacking a woman with a homemade flamethrower during ongoing student protests.
The woman suffered first-degree burns but received medical treatment at the scene.
This shocking moment was caught on video, highlighting how tense things have become as students across France demand better school conditions.
Over 5,000 students arrested in France
Over 5,000 mostly high school students have been arrested so far, with some protests turning destructive, like fires set outside schools.
In response, the government has announced that at least 400 high schools nationwide will be totally or partially closed Monday.
Officials say that while students' concerns started out genuine, the movement has now been hijacked by more extreme groups, making things even more chaotic for everyone involved.