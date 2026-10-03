Tennessee prison chief Frank Strada resigns after botched pentobarbital execution
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Tennessee's top prison official, Frank Strada, has resigned after a botched execution left death-row inmate Christa Pike alive despite two lethal doses of pentobarbital.
Governor Bill Lee announced Strada's resignation, and Strada said it should help an independent review of what went wrong.
Strada defends protocols, Pike on ventilator
Strada, who led the department, said he followed all protocols but felt stepping down was best for Tennessee during the independent review.
Pike is currently unconscious and on a ventilator after the failed attempt, according to her legal team.
The incident has sparked serious questions about how executions are carried out in the state.