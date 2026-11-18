Tension in Gopalganj after Raju Mollah dies in Faridpur clashes
Things turned tense in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, on Tuesday after Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) local farmers' wing leader Raju Mollah died during clashes with police in Faridpur.
The fallout was immediate: protesters set fire to a police station and the house of a treasury bench lawmaker, while another BNP lawmaker's house was attacked, forcing his family to leave.
Salahuddin Ahmed vows action using evidence
This violence is part of the unrest in Gopalganj and Faridpur.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said authorities will use video and audio evidence to find those responsible and take stern legal action.