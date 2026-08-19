Public schools in Texas might stop hiring H-1B workers
What's the story
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proposed a ban on public schools from hiring foreign workers through the H-1B visa program. The move, aimed at curbing what Abbott calls federal inaction in controlling the visa system, could have major implications for school districts that rely on this program to fill teaching vacancies. Abbott announced his proposal during a campaign stop in Austin.
Proposal
Proposal to stop foreign gifts, financial deals in education
Abbott's proposal seeks legislation that would ensure "exactly zero" employees at Texas public schools are on H-1B visas.
The governor's move is part of a larger effort to curb foreign influence in Texas education.
He also plans to introduce legislation that would stop public schools from accepting gifts or entering financial agreements with foreign entities.
Employment impact
Most H-1B visa holders in higher education
Most of the H-1B visa holders in Texas's education sector are employed by universities and related health institutions.
However, some public school districts also use this program to hire teachers for positions with shortages, such as bilingual education.
The Dallas Independent School District has the highest number of H-1B visa holders among Texas school districts, with 171 employees under the program.
Next steps
Legislative approval needed for proposed restrictions
The proposed restrictions can't take effect without legislative approval.
The Texas Legislature is scheduled to meet next year, when lawmakers would have to approve the changes before Abbott could sign them into law.
Abbott wants the proposed law to apply to both current H-1B visa holders working in public schools and those applying for specialized positions.
Past measures
Trump's administration targets H-1B program
In January, Abbott had said his administration was looking into whether taxpayer money was being used to pay H-1B visa holders at public schools and universities.
He later ordered Texas state agencies and public universities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions. However, this order did not apply to K-12 public schools.
The governor's latest proposal comes as President Donald Trump's administration has also targeted the H-1B program, alleging some employers use it to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labor.