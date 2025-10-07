Texas man arrested for killing Hyderabad student at gas station

A 23-year-old Texas resident, Richard Florez, has been arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Indian student Chandrashekar Pole at a Fort Worth gas station. The incident occurred on Friday night when Pole was working his part-time shift. Florez allegedly shot Pole at the Eastchase Parkway gas station before fleeing the scene. He later fired at another vehicle about a mile away and crashed his car into a gate trying to enter a residence on Meadowbrook Drive.

Legal proceedings Florez charged with homicide Florez was arrested shortly after the crash, and a firearm was found in his vehicle. Fort Worth Police spokesperson Officer Brad Perez confirmed to NBC DFW that Florez is currently hospitalized but has been charged with homicide. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Pole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim's profile Pole had completed a master's degree in data analytics Pole, a native of Hyderabad, had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery before moving to the US two years ago. He recently completed a Master's degree in Data Analytics from the University of North Texas in Denton and was looking for work. To support himself financially, he had taken up a part-time job at the gas station where he was shot.

Repatriation efforts Indian consulate coordinating to repatriate Pole's remains The Indian Consulate in Houston is coordinating with Pole's family to repatriate his remains. Due to a local government shutdown, further details and a formal police statement have been delayed. The incident is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving Indian students in the US. On Friday, a 51-year-old Indian-origin motel owner was shot after he stepped outside to check on a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson.