Trump denies asking Netanyahu to stop being 'f *ing negative'

United States President Donald Trump has denied reports that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being "f***ing negative" about a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas. The denial came after reports emerged of Trump's frustration with Netanyahu over the latter's lukewarm response to Hamas's acceptance of parts of Washington's proposal for ending the Gaza war. "No, it's not true. He's been very positive on the deal," Trump said, referring to Netanyahu.

Negotiation terms Trump confirms setting red lines for Hamas During a press briefing, Trump also said he has set red lines for Hamas in the ongoing negotiations in Egypt. "If certain things aren't met, we're not going to do it," he said. He refused to elaborate on these conditions but expressed optimism about reaching a ceasefire and hostage release agreement. "I think we're going to have a deal... They've been trying to have a deal with Gaza literally for centuries," he said.

Hostage negotiations Hostage families 'thrilled' with proposal, says Trump Trump also claimed that families of hostages are thrilled with the proposal, saying, "They're so happy about it. One said, 'I can't breathe.'" He said Israelis want this deal to happen. "The people of Israel want this to happen," he said, referring to protests in Israel demanding a hostage deal and an end to the war.

Regional peace Proposal aims for regional peace, says Trump Trump's proposal extends beyond ending the war in Gaza to achieving regional peace. He spoke about support from Turkey and Qatar for his proposal, further mentioning discussions with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, whose official stance on Hamas, though, is complex due to their outlawing of the Muslim Brotherhood. "I spoke with President Erdogan of Turkey. He's fantastic. He's been pushing very hard [for a Gaza deal]... and Hamas has a lot of respect for him," Trump said.