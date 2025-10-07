'We're peacekeeper because of...': Trump links India-Pak truce to tariffs 

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed that his trade policies helped avert a war between India and Pakistan. He said his use of tariffs and trade diplomacy helped the US "end seven wars," including tensions between the South Asian nations. "If I didn't have the power of tariffs, you would have at least four of the seven wars raging.....look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down," he said.

Tariff 'What I said was very effective' He further stated that the tariffs not only helped the US make monetary benefits but also kept the peace. "I don't want to say exactly what I said, but what I said was very effective...Not only did we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs," he said.

Unsubstantiated claims Trump's claims of mediating between India, Pakistan Trump has repeated many times since May 10, when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night" of talks brokered by Washington, that he "helped settle" the tensions. Last week, Trump also claimed that he warned them to end the crisis or he would cut off any trade connections. "I said, if you do this, there's not going to be any trade, and I stopped the war."