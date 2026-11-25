Thai police free 2 Indian men after ₹40L ransom demand
Two Indian men were freed by Thai police after being held captive and tortured by a drug-smuggling group in Bangkok.
Mohamed was targeted after his friend failed to deliver cannabis to one of the gang's members in India.
The gang demanded ₹40 lakh for Mohamed's release, and Mohamed's family had already paid part of it before the rescue.
Police arrest 5 Indian nationals
Police raided the house after neighbors complained about a strong cannabis smell.
Five Indian nationals were arrested at the scene.
The victims were forced to pack cannabis, and the second victim was given insufficient food during their ordeal.