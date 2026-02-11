Teen gunman takes students hostage before killing headmaster in Thailand 

A gunman reportedly opened fire at the Patong Prathan Khiri Wit School in Songkhla province, Thailand on Wednesday, killing a headmaster and leaving teachers and pupils injured. Per initial reports, the attacker entered the school and opened fire at security staff and others nearby before seizing a group of students and teachers and holding them inside the building.

Local reports Gunman is an 18-year-old man Local media reports indicate that the gunman is an 18-year-old man who entered the campus with a firearm. A security guard who managed to escape from the school spoke to local media about the incident. He said, "A bullet grazed my stomach, but I escaped. The school director was shot. There were still children inside the school who have been taken hostage."

Cops Man allegedly entered the school with an M4 submachine gun Armed police rushed to the scene immediately as hundreds of students fled onto the streets outside. Police in the Thung Lung district got reports that the gunman was acting abnormally and threatening to hurt his mother at a house near the school. When authorities arrived, the man allegedly entered the school with an M4 submachine gun and opened fire.

