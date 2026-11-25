Thanksgiving storm threatens travel from Delmarva to New York City
Heads up if you're traveling for Thanksgiving: forecasters say a strong storm is rolling in this Thursday, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and coastal flooding from the Delmarva Peninsula all the way up to New York City.
New York City is expected to feel the impact by late morning on November 26, so travel plans might get tricky.
Bryan Ramsey warns of possible outages
New York City, Long Island, and coastal New Jersey are under a High Wind Watch.
Meteorologist Bryan Ramsey warns that gusts could knock down trees and power lines (meaning possible outages), plus there's a real risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
FEMA is urging everyone to stay updated on official alerts and be ready for potential blackouts or hazardous road conditions while heading out for the holiday.