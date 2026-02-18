'These people will kill me': What Imran Khan told sisters 

The sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have accused the government of Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir of plotting a "lethal conspiracy" to kill him. Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan made these allegations amid concerns over their brother's health and the political situation. Uzma said that during their last meeting in Adiala jail, he told her, "If anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir will be responsible."

Munir 'He told me that the military will kill him slowly' "In the last meeting, my brother Imran Khan insisted that I go out and say one thing, but I said that I would not do it. He had told me that they (the military) will kill me slowly, and Asim Munir will be responsible for it." "I am now realizing that he was right, based on how they (jail authorities) are treating him and what people like the interior minister (Naqvi) are saying," she said.

Health concerns Sisters reject official medical claims The sisters have rejected official medical claims and demanded an immediate transfer of Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. Noreen Khan Niazi alleged her brother suffers irreversible damage to his right eye due to "official medical claims" in prison. Aleema also dismissed recent medical briefings as inadequate, saying their family doctor couldn't verify the authenticity of care received by Khan.

Political tension 'Absolutely clear' about Khan being transferred to Shifa International Hospital Imran's family has flatly rejected the results of government-appointed medical experts, demanding that he be checked by his personal physicians. "You have sent a team of doctors to the jail and ask us to accept it, or to accept the report provided by those doctors — that will not happen," Aleema said. The family claimed it is "absolutely clear" that Khan should be relocated to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, where he could be treated by his doctors and family.

