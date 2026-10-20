Trading cards worth $1M stolen from FedEx truck in California
What's the story
A major heist in California has seen thieves steal nearly $1 million worth of trading cards from a FedEx truck. The Santa Ana Police Department has confirmed the incident. The stolen items included two full pallets and part of a third one, according to Natalie Garcia, a spokesperson for the police department.
Incident report
The theft was reported at PSA
The theft was reported at Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), a trading card authentication and grading company located in Santa Ana, 53km southeast of Los Angeles.
The company describes itself as "the leading third-party authentication and grading service" on its website.
It also offers to sell the customers' cards online for a share of the selling price to "turn cards into currency."
Victim impact
Victims of this heist
Nick Andrews, aka the Boston Card Hunter on social media, revealed that there are several victims of this heist.
One victim reportedly lost cards worth $500,000. The stolen items could make this one of the biggest thefts in trading card history.
A list of cards believed to have been stolen has already reached 383 entries, including a 1995 Upper Deck 23K Gold Michael Jordan card and a 2024 One Piece Simplified Chinese 1st Anniversary Set Nami card.
Personal loss
Card trader opens up about his losses
A card trader who goes by the name Sky-B on social media shared that he lost 104 cards over two years due to this theft.
He said many of them are irreplaceable and described himself as "absolutely financially destroyed."
The cards were certified at PSA and were on their way back to him in Michigan when he found out about their theft.
Compensation commitment
PSA returning grading fees, fair market value of stolen cards
A spokesperson for PSA confirmed that they will return the grading fees and fair market value of the stolen cards.
The company is cooperating with investigators and has deactivated certificates for the stolen items.
They have also informed marketplace partners to be vigilant about rare and serialized items.
This comes as part of their efforts to mitigate further losses from this massive theft incident.