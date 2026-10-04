Thomas Giuffra: Jane Doe threatened, will not drop Cornell suit
Jane Doe, who accused members of a Cornell fraternity of drugging and raping her in 2024, is now getting threats to drop her lawsuit.
Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, says both he and Doe have been targeted, but they're not backing down.
Giuffra emphasized, "I'm not afraid of these people," and "But the threats, the abuse to protect what's going on, the status quo - these guys are disgusting. They should stay in their mother's basement and stay out of the world."
Hochul names Letitia James special prosecutor
Cornell's president has called for a review of Greek life on campus and stressed that individuals must be held accountable.
Prosecutors in Tompkins county, New York, faced criticism for their earlier handling of the case, which led Gov. Hochul to bring in state Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor.
While Donald Trump has lambasted the decision to appoint her, Giuffra insists the focus should stay on justice for Doe.