Thomas Giuffra: Jane Doe threatened, will not drop Cornell suit

Jane Doe, who accused members of a Cornell fraternity of drugging and raping her in 2024, is now getting threats to drop her lawsuit.

Her lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, says both he and Doe have been targeted, but they're not backing down.

Giuffra emphasized, "I'm not afraid of these people," and "But the threats, the abuse to protect what's going on, the status quo - these guys are disgusting. They should stay in their mother's basement and stay out of the world."