Meghan Markle's father deemed fit to stand trial
What's the story
Thomas Markle Sr., the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial in a child pornography case. The decision was made by a Florida court after an independent psychiatric evaluation found that Markle had "sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him." Federal Judge Lindsay Griffin accepted this report into evidence, which was uncontested.
Court proceedings
What happens next?
Markle is expected to have a preliminary hearing in Florida on December 1, unless he is indicted before then.
If an indictment occurs, the case will be moved to California.
His defense attorney, Mary Claire Wolf, has said that her client "vehemently denies" the charges and reserves the right to challenge the independent evaluation's findings if the case moves to California.
Arrest details
Arrested on November 6
Markle was arrested on November 6 at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida.
He was initially released on bond but was re-arrested after cutting off his ankle monitor.
The criminal complaint against him alleges that FBI agents found material suspected of containing child sexual abuse imagery in two storage units registered to Markle in California.
The complaint also alleged that he appeared in images with an underage girl.
International charges
Similar charges in the Philippines
Days after his arrest in Florida, Markle was also charged with child abuse in the Philippines.
The Cebu City Police Office was investigating him after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., allegedly found child sexual abuse materials at home and in a storage unit.
Reports also emerged that similar materials were found by Daily Mail reporters at an abandoned storage unit near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico.
Family reaction
Meghan is 'devastated' by the allegations
A source close to Meghan told PEOPLE, "She is devastated. This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years."
"The allegations are devastating for her. There's a lot of sadness."
"She's holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on."