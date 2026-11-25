Meghan Markle's father indicted on child pornography charges
What's the story
Thomas Markle Sr., father of Meghan Markle, has been indicted on child pornography charges in California. The 82-year-old faces two counts of possession of child pornography and could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Bill Essayli, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, announced the indictment on X (formerly Twitter).
Evidence found
Markle 'knowingly' possessed explicit material involving children
The indictment alleges Markle "knowingly" possessed "35mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children."
Federal law enforcement was alerted last month to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles.
A judicially approved search warrant was executed, leading to the seizure of these materials.
Twitter Post
Essayli announced the indictment
A federal grand jury in Los Angeles today indicted Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, on two counts of— F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 24, 2026
in federal custody in Florida, faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in possession of child pornography. Markle, if federal prison on each count convicted.… pic.twitter.com/JRwRmG0E9E
Legal process
Specific frames of child pornography referenced in indictment
The indictment references specific frames uncovered by the FBI, which contain images of child pornography.
Markle, currently detained in Florida, is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles's US District Court in the coming weeks.
Essayli stressed that this is an ongoing investigation and Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Court proceedings
Markle mentally competent to stand trial
A Florida judge recently ruled that Markle is mentally competent to stand trial after a psychiatrist's evaluation.
The psychiatrist found that he has "sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him."
Initially, a preliminary hearing was scheduled in Florida on December 1, but with the indictment in California, proceedings will now take place there.
Arrest details
Markle also faces charges in the Philippines
Markle was arrested on November 6 at Maravida Senior Living care home in Florida on federal charges of child porn possession.
At first, he was released on bond but was taken back into custody after he cut off his ankle monitor.
Separately, he also faces child abuse charges in the Philippines.
This comes after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., first allegedly discovered CSAM at Markle's Philippines home in October.