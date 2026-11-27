Thousands march in Paris demanding fixes to education system
On Thursday, November 26, thousands of students marched through Paris, calling out the government for not fixing what they see as a broken education system.
These protests, sparked by teacher shortages and crumbling school buildings, have been going on for months, with students blocking schools and skipping classes to make their voices heard.
Even though turnout has dipped since earlier rallies, students are still showing up on weekends to keep up the pressure.
Students cite no government response
Students say they've had enough of teacher shortages and poorly maintained school buildings.
Aurore Jean, a 21-year-old university student, said students were still compelled to take to the streets because they had received no response from the government.
These protests are all about demanding real change from the government.