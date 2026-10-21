Thousands march through Athens for affordable student housing, school funding
World
Over the weekend, thousands of students and teachers marched through Athens, calling out rising living costs and a lack of support for education.
Their main asks? Affordable student housing and more government funding for schools.
This protest is part of a bigger wave happening across Europe as young people push back against economic pressures.
Rallies spread to Thessaloniki and Patras
The rallies spread beyond Athens to cities like Thessaloniki and Patras, with banners reading "From Greece to France, give money to education."
Protesters criticized rent subsidies that barely cover half a rent.
Teachers joined in too, highlighting tough working conditions and underfunded schools, making it clear that many feel left behind by current policies.