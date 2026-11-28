Thousands protest in Tirana demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation
Thousands hit the streets of Tirana on Albania's Independence Day, demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama resign.
What started as a protest escalated near government buildings, with clashes between protesters and police using tear gas and water cannons.
Flamingo Movement demands education, anti corruption
People from all over Albania and even abroad joined the protests, which began in May over a luxury tourism project but have grown into the Flamingo Movement.
Now, demonstrators are pushing for better education, living conditions, and action against corruption.
Many young Albanians say they're frustrated by economic hardship and want real change from a new generation of leaders.