Thousands protest living costs in France as clashes erupt
France saw huge protests this week as thousands hit the streets to demand relief from rising living costs and deteriorating public services.
While most marches were peaceful, things got heated after dark: police used tear gas and stun grenades when some masked rioters disrupted the crowds.
Government says 70,000 police will deploy
The demonstrations brought together students, trade unions, and yellow vest activists, all frustrated with economic inequality under President Macron.
The government said 70,000 police and gendarmes, including elite units, would be deployed across the country just in case things escalated.
In Paris, what started as a calm march turned chaotic when rioters clashed with police near Porte de Charenton.
Student groups say they are not done yet: they are planning more school blockades and another big protest on November 5.
Unions are also pushing for higher wages to keep up with inflation and better public services for everyone.