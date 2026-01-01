Thousands protest living costs in France as clashes erupt

The demonstrations brought together students, trade unions, and yellow vest activists, all frustrated with economic inequality under President Macron.

The government said 70,000 police and gendarmes, including elite units, would be deployed across the country just in case things escalated.

In Paris, what started as a calm march turned chaotic when rioters clashed with police near Porte de Charenton.

Student groups say they are not done yet: they are planning more school blockades and another big protest on November 5.

Unions are also pushing for higher wages to keep up with inflation and better public services for everyone.