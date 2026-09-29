Three Afghans found dead in Gorg river, 1 injured
World
Three Afghan men were found dead in the Gorg River, Balochistan, and the bodies were at least three days old.
A fourth Afghan national was found injured and is currently getting medical care.
Turbat police investigate amid Balochistan deportations
Police in Turbat are investigating how these men ended up in the river and hope to learn more from the survivor.
This all comes as Balochistan steps up deportations of undocumented Afghans, part of ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan over security concerns.