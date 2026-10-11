Three CJP representatives detained after Air India landing in Delhi
Three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives were detained by Delhi Police right after landing in Delhi on Saturday.
Their Air India flight was sent to a remote bay, and police boarded the plane to pick up Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka.
The move caught passengers off guard since this isn't the usual way political activists are handled.
Remote bay used under government instructions
Inside the plane, Dipke asked if they were being arrested, but officers clarified it wasn't technically an arrest.
Passengers had to wait about 10 to 15 minutes during the process.
The remote bay was used because of government instructions tied to "special circumstances," not something you see every day.
Interestingly, the flight also landed on a different runway due to a wind change, making for an even longer route to Terminal 3.