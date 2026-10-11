Three Indian sailors leave for India after Russian drone strike
World
Three Indian sailors, Sahil Sandhu, Ashwini Kumar, and Harman Singh, have departed for India after surviving a Russian drone strike on their cargo ship in the Black Sea.
The attack happened on Monday while their ship was carrying corn from Ukraine to Italy.
Sadly, two crew members lost their lives and several others were hurt; one of the Indian sailors needed medical care but is now safe.
Indian Embassy in Bucharest arranged support
The Indian Embassy in Bucharest really came through, arranging support, a place to stay, and ways for the sailors to connect with family.
An embassy official checked in on them personally and stayed involved as they prepared to return to India.
This whole episode shows just how important it is to have support from your country when things go wrong abroad.