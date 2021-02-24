-
Tiger Woods injured in serious car accident, undergoes surgeryLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 11:13 am
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries after the car he was traveling in flew off the road and flipped multiple times in Los Angeles, United States.
The law enforcement official who found him said Woods was "very fortunate" to survive. The leg injuries necessitated Woods to undergo hours of surgery.
It wasn't immediately clear what impact the accident may have on his career.
What happened
Woods was driving the SUV, other vehicles weren't involved
Woods, 45, was visiting the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
Shortly after 7 am (local time), the SUV he was driving crossed a median and then went across two lanes of the road. The car also hit a tree.
The crash, which happened on a steep stretch infamous for high-speed accidents, didn't involve any other passengers or vehicles.
Finding him
Officer, who found Woods, said he was 'calm and lucid'
Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez was the first officer to have found Woods. The golfer was in the driver's seat, wearing a seatbelt, and was able to say that his name was Tiger.
The officer said Woods appeared "calm and lucid."
"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive, (sic)" he added.
Twitter Post
'I asked what his name was'
Deputy Gonzalez, the first unit on scene, details his interaction with Tiger Woods moments after the accident. pic.twitter.com/rls2j19JLX— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 23, 2021
Details
Later, Woods was rushed to a hospital
Subsequently, using a pry bar and an ax, firefighters extricated Woods from the heavily-damaged SUV. He was taken to a local hospital via road.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there was "no evidence of impairment at this time including any influence of narcotics, medication, or alcohol."
Neither were there any skid marks nor other indications of braking, he revealed.
Statement
We thank you for your privacy and support: Woods's agent
Confirming the accident, Woods's longtime agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement.
"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support, (sic)" he said, as per Golf Digest.
To note, Woods, who has won 15 major golf championships, recently underwent his fifth surgery.
Messages
Sending my prayers to Woods and his family: Obama
The news of Woods's crash triggered support messages.
Former US President Barack Obama tweeted, "Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out. (sic)"
Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez tweeted, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. (sic)"