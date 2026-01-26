Top China General accused of selling nuclear secrets to US

China 's most senior military officer, General Zhang Youxia, is under investigation for allegedly leaking sensitive information about the country's nuclear weapons program to the United States , according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The allegations were detailed during a closed-door briefing attended by senior military officers and were later announced by China's Ministry of National Defense. The ministry said Zhang was suspected of serious violations of party discipline and state law but did not provide further details.

Accusations detailed Allegations against General Zhang Youxia The allegations against Zhang include forming political cliques and abusing his power within the Central Military Commission. He is also accused of accepting bribes for approving promotions through a military procurement agency. The most serious allegation is that he leaked core technical data on China's nuclear weapons program to the US. Some evidence for these claims reportedly emerged during an investigation into Gu Jun, former general manager of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corp.

Leadership shake-up Investigation's impact on China's military leadership The investigation into Zhang is being seen as a major shake-up in China's military leadership. Analysts have called it the most aggressive move since Mao Zedong's time. Christopher Johnson, head of the China Strategies Group, said this is "unprecedented in the history of the Chinese military and represents the total annihilation of the high command."

