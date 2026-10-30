Top US military leaders brief President Trump on Iran action
World
In a rare White House meeting, top US military leaders briefed President Trump on possible actions against Iran, including how well the current naval blockade is working and what combat might look like.
This comes as worries grow over Iran's missile buildup and what could happen next.
Iran refuses talks unless blockade lifted
While the Pentagon boosts defenses in the Middle East, Qatar is pushing for talks, and Trump and Vance have discussed a possible gesture of goodwill toward Iran, such as sending humanitarian supplies, including food and medicine.
But Iran says it won't return to nuclear talks unless the blockade is lifted, and it's warning of major retaliation if attacked.