Tornadoes hit South Carolina towns, damage electrical infrastructure, injure 1
South Carolina got hit hard by tornadoes on October 10, 2026, with towns like Barnwell, Kline, and Allendale seeing the worst of it.
The storms damaged electrical infrastructure in Allendale County, including at least three substations, and downed trees in Screven County, Georgia, and one person was hurt (but thankfully their injuries are not life-threatening).
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and tornado warnings for affected areas as things unfolded.
Allendale schools cancel classes after tornado
A tornado near Appleton knocked out at least three substations in Allendale County, causing outages in the area. Because of all the damage and outages, schools in Allendale had to cancel classes.
The bad weather did not stop at the state line: neighboring Screven County in Georgia also saw downed trees along highways.
Warnings from weather officials made it clear: everyone needed to stay alert as storms continued across the region.