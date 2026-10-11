Tornadoes hit South Carolina towns, damage electrical infrastructure, injure 1

South Carolina got hit hard by tornadoes on October 10, 2026, with towns like Barnwell, Kline, and Allendale seeing the worst of it.

The storms damaged electrical infrastructure in Allendale County, including at least three substations, and downed trees in Screven County, Georgia, and one person was hurt (but thankfully their injuries are not life-threatening).

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch and tornado warnings for affected areas as things unfolded.