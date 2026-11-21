US: Telangana man dies in multi-vehicle crash after hitting deer
What's the story
Eeramalla Sai Teja, a 25-year-old Indian national from Telangana, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Canajoharie, New York. The accident occurred on November 18 when his car hit a deer and was subsequently struck by an approaching cargo van. The impact caused two other vehicles to collide in the chain reaction.
Career and tragedy
Sai Teja had just landed a job
Sai Teja had recently completed his higher studies in the US and had landed a job only a week before the tragic incident.
His parents, Eeramalla Prasad and Srikanya, are devastated by their son's untimely death.
The New York State Police are currently investigating the accident.
An occupant of the cargo van involved in the accident also sustained injuries, but their condition remains unknown.
Injured passenger
Other passengers in vehicle
A passenger in Sai Teja's car was also injured and has been airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The passenger is said to be in critical condition.
The authorities are making arrangements to send Sai Teja's body back to India for his last rites.
His untimely demise has left a void in the lives of his family members and friends.
The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of road safety measures.