A passenger in Sai Teja's car was also injured and has been airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The passenger is said to be in critical condition.

The authorities are making arrangements to send Sai Teja's body back to India for his last rites.

His untimely demise has left a void in the lives of his family members and friends.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of road safety measures.