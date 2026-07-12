Victims of Vietnam boat capsize were Lava Mobile associates
What's the story
A tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, on Saturday claimed the lives of 15 Indians. The deceased were part of a trip sponsored by Lava Mobiles for its associates. The victims included 10 from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala. The Indian Embassy in Hanoi confirmed that all were associated with Lava Mobiles; the company confirmed that 14 were channel partners and one was a team member.
Accident details
Boat capsized within 3 minutes: Survivor
The boat was a closed speedboat with 36 passengers on board. Nirmal Kumar, one of the survivors, said the boat capsized within three minutes due to a strong storm. "A strong storm hit the boat, and it flipped over," he said, according to NDTV. Passengers at the front managed to escape through a window, while those at the back got trapped and drowned.
Tour purpose
Trip was an incentive tour for dealers, say families
The ill-fated trip was an incentive tour for dealers and distributors who had achieved sales targets, families of the deceased said. Lava Mobiles confirmed they are in touch with the Indian Embassy and local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies. The company expressed its condolences on X, saying, "Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."
Government response
Support extended by local authorities
The families of the deceased have also received support from local authorities. In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directed officials to coordinate with various agencies for rescue and repatriation efforts. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that 33 people from his state were on the tour and assured assistance for those affected.
National grief
Condolences from President, Vice President, PM Modi
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed their condolences over the tragic incident. "Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives," President Murmu wrote on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian officials were working with Vietnamese authorities to provide assistance. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed his sorrow over the incident.