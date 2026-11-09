Greece: Authorities recover 12 bodies from migrant boat off Crete

The incident comes as migrant arrivals from Libya to Crete have surged.

Migration and asylum minister Thanos Plevris said 1,700 people arrived from Libya in the first three days of November.

He attributed the spike to a breakdown in cooperation with Libyan authorities and linked it to a Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum.

"We are preparing for a crisis on Crete," Plevris said, announcing plans for a reception facility at Athanati next week.