Train crash in Spain kills 69 injures nearly 200
World
A major train accident near Urda, south of Madrid, left 69 people dead and nearly 200 injured on October 28, 2026.
Two Australians were among those involved.
Australia's foreign affairs team is supporting their families and working with Spanish authorities to confirm the welfare of the Australians.
Investigators probe Renfe Iryo collision
The crash happened when a Renfe train hit a stationary Iryo train with more than 500 people aboard.
Investigators are focusing on possible failures in the safety system and how the Madrid rail control center responded.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has promised a full investigation and tighter safety rules, while Australian officials remain ready to help any affected Australians or their families.