Trump administration asks Congress $50.1 billion to modernize FAA
After a massive tech glitch grounded US flights for hours, the Trump administration is asking Congress for $50.1 billion to upgrade the FAA.
The plan, led by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and White House budget director Russ Vought, focuses on modernizing air traffic control and airport facilities so travel headaches like this don't happen again.
Democrats point to $9.1 billion unspent
About $10.1 billion would go into new tech, with more set aside for airport upgrades.
But not everyone's convinced: Democrats say there's still $9.1 billion of previously approved aviation modernization funding left unspent and accuse Secretary Duffy of mishandling funds.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro even called the new ask a "$50 billion ransom."
Trump insists updated equipment is needed to prevent future chaos in US skies.