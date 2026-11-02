Trump administration asks Supreme Court to block 20,000 California ballots
World
Just before Election Day, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to block California from counting about 20,000 mail-in ballots.
The Department of Justice says these ballots might belong to people who aren't US citizens.
This last-minute filing follows a lower court's decision, which the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals rejected the department's bid to block, allowing those votes to count.
Legal fight over mail-in voting
This legal battle centers on who gets to vote and how mail-in ballots are handled.
After two courts sided with counting the disputed ballots, the Trump team is hoping for a different answer from the Supreme Court.
Whatever they decide will determine the outcome of the case.