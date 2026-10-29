Trump administration invests $30 billion to bolster semiconductors, energy, tech
The Trump administration just revealed it has invested in over 40 companies since President Trump's second term began.
With a $30 billion spree across 43 deals, the government is betting big on sectors like semiconductors, energy, and new tech, all to help keep the US ahead in these industries.
Intel receives $8.9B, IBM $1B commitment
The biggest chunk, $8.9 billion, went to Intel, showing a strong push for semiconductor dominance.
There is also $389 million backing companies like Helion for next-generation chip technology.
On top of that, loans to Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies are aimed at fixing supply chain gaps for advanced materials.
Plus, IBM has a $1 billion commitment, while the company plans to spend an additional billion dollars of its own cash to create the first quantum-chip-making facility in the country, signaling serious commitment to future tech and resource independence.