Trump administration opens criminal probe into California noncitizen voter registrations
Just before the midterm elections, the Trump administration has started a criminal investigation into claims that thousands of noncitizens might be registered to vote in California.
Subpoenas have gone out to local election officials, and President Trump is once again questioning the state's election integrity.
A federal judge recently pushed back, saying it's unusual for federal authorities to get so involved in state-run elections.
DOJ charges 28 green card holders
This all kicked off after the Trump administration claimed thousands of noncitizens might be registered to vote in California.
The Department of Justice even charged 28 green card holders for allegedly registering and voting illegally this month.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles County registrar Dean Logan said court rulings have affirmed election officials are following the law and that "threats and intimidation have no place in elections."