Trump administration probes NVIDIA chip sales after Jensen Huang exit
NVIDIA is under the spotlight as the Trump administration investigates its chip sales to China, especially after CEO Jensen Huang stepped down amid reports about his alleged relationships.
Scott Bessent wants NVIDIA's interim team to explain how export rules were followed and who was responsible for any issues.
NVIDIA board commissions independent law review
To get answers, NVIDIA's board has hired a law firm for an independent review.
Even though President Trump suggested bringing Huang back, board chairman Harvey Jones said no.
The board and its advisors have about 10 days to tackle questions around the company's compliance culture and export rule compliance.