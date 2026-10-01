Trump administration redirects $175 million from State Department human rights fund

Lawmakers are concerned this shift could hurt US reputation and relationships abroad.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called it "The Trump administration's proposals would use taxpayer funds to promote far-right organizations and programs in established democracies. This is a waste of resources and undermines United States values and relations with democratic partners, including allies in Europe."

Most of the money now goes to groups like the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, linked to former Trump White House domestic policy adviser Andrew Bremberg, with other funds backing projects against gender ideology and migration.

The change has sparked debate about what US foreign aid should really stand for.