Trump administration spends $20 million on 13 ads ahead of midterms
The Trump administration is under fire for spending $20 million of taxpayer money on 13 ads that spotlight military achievements and border security.
These ads, with titles like "God Made Trump," are being called "public service announcements" by the White House, but their release ahead of the midterm elections has raised eyebrows about whether public funds are being used for political gain.
Bipartisan senators question ads' legality
Both Democratic and Republican senators have questioned whether it's legal or fair to use federal money this way, with Sen. Patty Murray saying it could cross a line into political advertising.
Meanwhile, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr says, "do not raise issues requiring action by the agency."
The debate highlights how tricky it can be to separate government messaging from politics, especially during election season.