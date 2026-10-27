Trump administration suspends Chinese visa-free access to Northern Mariana Islands
The Trump administration has just suspended visa-free travel for Chinese nationals visiting the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).
Since 2024, pre-approved Chinese tourists could visit CNMI for up to 14 days without a visa, but that's now on hold.
Sen. Mike Lee shared that the decision was made over national security worries, especially around birth tourism and other unauthorized activities.
DHS flags activity near military sites
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) flagged suspicious activity by some Chinese visitors near military sites, calling it a real security risk.
This change could hit CNMI's economy hard since more than 3,000 Chinese nationals visited last year under the now-paused program.
Going forward, Chinese nationals seeking to visit CNMI for business or tourism will need a visa unless they qualify for another exemption.
DHS says it will review the situation with other agencies to figure out next steps.