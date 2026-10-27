Trump administration suspends Chinese visa-free access to Northern Mariana Islands

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) flagged suspicious activity by some Chinese visitors near military sites, calling it a real security risk.

This change could hit CNMI's economy hard since more than 3,000 Chinese nationals visited last year under the now-paused program.

Going forward, Chinese nationals seeking to visit CNMI for business or tourism will need a visa unless they qualify for another exemption.

DHS says it will review the situation with other agencies to figure out next steps.