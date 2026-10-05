Trump administration tightens foreign labor visas, Anthony D'Esposito signals action
World
The Trump administration is tightening rules around foreign labor visas, with US Department of Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito signaled possible new action.
This comes as a New York hospital's residency hiring practices are under scrutiny, raising questions about how hospitals use employment-based immigration programs.
H-1B restrictions extended to 2027
Restrictions on certain H-1B workers have been extended to 2027, including a hefty $100,000 fee for some entries.
The White House says these changes are about protecting American jobs and stopping abuse.
H-1B registrations from major IT staffing firms have fallen sharply between the FY2025 and FY2027 cap seasons, from 24,946 to 2,055.