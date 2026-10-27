Trump and Rubio spotlight Venezuelan tanker in Port Arthur visit
World
Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio are heading to Port Arthur, Texas, this Tuesday to spotlight a Venezuelan oil tanker set for local refineries.
The visit is part of Trump's midterm election campaign, and it marks Rubio's first time joining him on the trail.
Trump rallies to boost Ken Paxton
While in Texas, Trump will also hold rallies in Corpus Christi and Lubbock to boost Senate candidate Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico.
Rubio's appearance, despite keeping a low profile lately, shows he's still backing Trump's strategy as Republicans work to keep their edge in key races.