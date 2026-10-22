Trump and Vance defend Ramaswamy after ad targeting Amy Acton

Trump called out the criticism, saying, "It's a very unusual situation to have a mother hate a daughter that much, but I don't think that has anything to do with Vivek."

Vance also urged fellow Republicans to focus on policy over personal attacks.

While Ramaswamy defended the ad as highlighting important issues for Ohio voters, Acton accused him of exploiting her family's story.

The debate has put campaign ethics and the use of personal narratives front and center in this heated race.