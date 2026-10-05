Trump announces Jay Clayton will lead super intelligence force
World
Donald Trump is championing the term "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence," and he's celebrating a win after Elon Musk said he intends to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI.
Sharing the news on Truth Social, Trump posted a screenshot on Truth Social without comment.
He's also just announced a Super Intelligence Force, led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, to tackle the next wave of tech challenges.
Force to manage super intelligence risks
The new task force will focus on both managing risks from super intelligence and encouraging innovation, with an eye on keeping the US competitive, especially against China.
After talks with industry leaders, Trump has secured a non-binding safety agreement and seen more leaders start using "super intelligence" too.