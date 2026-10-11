Trump announces Russia Ukraine energy ceasefire to protect energy infrastructure
World
Donald Trump just announced an "ENERGY CEASEFIRE" between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to stop both sides from attacking each other's energy sites.
The move comes as strikes on power plants and refineries have caused serious damage, civilian casualties, and pushed up diesel prices worldwide.
Trump criticizes Zelenskiy over Russian refineries
Trump recently called out Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for hitting Russian oil refineries, saying the war is making fuel more expensive for everyone.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has suggested a broader 60-day cease-fire to allow elections in Ukraine.
Both leaders seem focused on easing the economic fallout of the conflict, especially at a time when high fuel prices are hitting wallets everywhere.